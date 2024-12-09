The office of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the MP for Ablekuma West and the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, is in shambles

Videos showing the office looking destroyed have gone viral after she, unfortunately, lost the Ablekuma West seat

Many people in the comment section noted that it was a plot spearheaded by her as they cited a similar instance that allegedly happened in 2008

Unknown persons allegedly ransacked the office of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the MP for Ablekuma West and the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation.

Unknown persons allegedly ransack Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's office. Image Credit: @hon_ursula_owusu

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's office destroyed

In videos circulating on social media, her office looked in a terrible state. Documents were scattered, tables and other furniture were misplaced.

The video comes after Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, unfortunately, lost the Ablekuma West parliamentary elections in 2024.

She joined other prominent MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who lost their seats in their respective constituencies in 2024.

Reactions as Ursula's office destroyed

Many people in the comment section asked where her security was when the vandalism was taking place, noting that she was still the minister and had security access.

Others also cited a similar instance that allegedly happened in 2008 when documents went missing in the process.

Others also did not buy into the idea that unknown persons ransacked her office as they noted that she allegedly spearheaded the plot.

Below are the diverse opinions of Ghanaians who watched the video:

shopwithxtasy said:

"See format …😂😂😂😂😂she has intentionally post this later she will say her documents are missing .she chop the money finish"

i_am_arafat10 said:

"CCTV no Dey there, how?"

lucy_dz1 said:

"Evidences are being destroyed..."

deronables said:

"This same thing happened in 2008, and documents were stolen."

osbornessel said:

"Where were her securities? She's still the minister and has got securities"

Below are more videos:

