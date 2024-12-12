Prophet Dr Gyataba is trending on social media after a video of his election prophecy in 2022 resurfaced

In an interview, the outspoken prophet remarked that a lot of NPP members of Parliament were going to lose their seats

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post celebrated the prophet for his accurate prophecy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Dr Gyataba, founder and leader of Divine Worship Prayer Ministry International, is trending after his doom prophecy about Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) resurfaced online.

This comes after he took to TikTok to post a video of his prophetic declaration from 2022, in which he indicated that the New Patriotic Party would have fewer than 100 hundred Members of Parliament in the 9th Parliament.

Prophet Gyataba revisits the 2022 prophecy about NDC MPs Photo credit: @Parliament of Ghana/Facebook @onelovejdm2024/TikTok

Source: UGC

In that video, Prophet Dr Gyataba, who appeared on the Revelations show hosted by Maame Grace, remarked that former President John Mahama would emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

"Mahama will be the saviour because he has a special anointing. Many Ghanaians have not noticed that."

"This guy is a prophet, because he predicted before the election, and what shocke me is about the MPs issue."

When writing the report, the video, which had raked in over 20,000 likes and 2,000 comments, was captioned:

"All the prophets in Ghana, I am the King."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Prophet Gyataba

Social media users who commented on the post celebrated Prophet Dr Gyataba for his accurate prophecy about the NPP MPs.

Hashim Umar commented:

"This guy is a prophet, because he predicted before the election, and what shocked me is his opinion about the MPs issue."

Akosua_Dompreh reacted:

"Honestly speaking, the moment you set your eyes on Mahama don't you people feel the anointing? JDM is a special being."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"He actually foresaw it, Kudos Nyame Nipa."

Your Quinn reacted:

"Same thing said by Adom Kyei Dua. Because he said Mahama's anointing was over shadowing him when he tried praying for him."

Sylvia Dienorng indicated:

"Am not surprised, Mahama has been assembly man, MP, Minister of Communication, Vice-president, and President, so he is special."

Akufo-Addo invites Mahama to Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo invited President-elect John Mahama to the Jubilee House.

Akufo-Addo's invitation came after he called John Mahama to congratulate him on defeating his leading contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 election.

He also praised the Electoral Commission and Ghanaian citizens for a successful election.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh