The daughter of Gabon's ousted president has written a congratulatory message to the leader of the coup

Malika Bongo Pereira took to Facebook to congratulate General Brice Oligui Nguema in a surprise turn of events

President Ali Bongo was ousted on August 30, 2023, in a military coup led by General Brice Oligui Nguema

Malika Bongo Pereira, the daughter of deposed Gabonese president Ali Bongo has posted a congratulatory message to the new military leader on social media.

Malika Bongo Pereira took to Facebook to send felicitations to the new transitional president appointed by the military junta, General Brice Oligui Nguema.

General Nguema led the coup that ended the 56 years of Bongo family rule.

Congrats to the new president

Her post on Facebook, originally written in French, translates into English as follows:

"Congratulations to the new President of the Transition his Excellency Brice Fence Oligui Nguema #Gabon #transition2023."

Let's contemplate how Gabon has come since independence

It is not clear why Malika Bongo Pereira would support the coup having been a key member of her father's administration.

However, on Gabon's independence day on August 17, she asked citizens to contemplate how far the country has come since independence.

"On this day of national pride, let's contemplate how Gabon has come since independence. The challenges we have faced and the successes we have won are testament to our resilience and determination.

"As Gabonese, we are the bearers of hope and ambition for our country. Let's continue our quest for progress, invest in education, innovation and sustainable development.

"Happy 63rd independence anniversary to all of us. #gabon #17august #independance," she wrote on Facebook.

Deposed President Ali Bongo cries out for help

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the deposed Gabonese President, Ali Bongo, has called on his international friends to "make noise" after the military coup.

Bongo confirmed that he had been arrested by the military and separated from his wife and son after the military took over power.

The 64-year-old disclosed this in a 51-second video, which has gone viral since it surfaced on social media.

Leoni Mills, Founder of the African Youth Security Network, told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the wave of coups on the continent may not necessarily bring progress.

She also said fears Ghana could be hit with a coup in the wake of the recent waves of coups on the continent are unfounded.

Founder of the African Youth Security Network said a coup is unlikely in Ghana because the country's democracy is still strong and has not been violated.

Leoni Mills surmised that the military in Ghana would not have a just cause to overthrow the constitutional government despite the economic hardship.

