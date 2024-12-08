The Ghana Police Service has made arrests after the Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office has been set ablaze.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The office was set on fire by residents angered by the delay in the declaration of election results.

Police, in a statement, said arrests were made over other disturbances, including the vandalism of some collation centres and thefts at the School Feeding Project Warehouse in Tamale.

"Footages of the attacks, vandalism and looting have been obtained and are being reviewed by a team of dedicated investigators to get other perpetrators arrested to face justice," police added.

Source: YEN.com.gh