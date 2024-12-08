Ghana Election: Police Arrest 12 Persons Over Burning Of Damongo EC Office, Other Acts of Violence
The Ghana Police Service has made arrests after the Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office has been set ablaze.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The office was set on fire by residents angered by the delay in the declaration of election results.
Police, in a statement, said arrests were made over other disturbances, including the vandalism of some collation centres and thefts at the School Feeding Project Warehouse in Tamale.
"Footages of the attacks, vandalism and looting have been obtained and are being reviewed by a team of dedicated investigators to get other perpetrators arrested to face justice," police added.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.