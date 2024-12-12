Appiah Stadium, in a video, showed off his massive house unintentionally as he talked about the work he did for the NDC

In the video, he also bonded with his family in the compound of the comfy-looking home, which had multiple cars parked in the parking lot

He shared the video on TikTok, and in the comments section, many fans were impressed by the home and said Appiah was low-key rich

Popular political enthusiast and social media personality Appiah Stadium has caught attention online after sharing a video that showcased his luxurious home. The video, posted on his TikTok page, showed his large house with a big compound and several cars parked in the driveway.

In the video, Appiah Stadium talked about his role in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 election campaign, which saw John Mahama emerge as the winner. He highlighted the efforts he made for the party, including distributing NDC-branded T-shirts to residents of his hometown.

Known for his dramatic praise of prominent politicians, Appiah Stadium has built a reputation for aligning with influential figures, particularly within the NDC. After seeing his huge house, many Ghanaians have praised his approach as a clever way to gain favour and financial rewards.

Appiah Stadium's house sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Fredoo said:

"The protocol man😅The smartest man in Ghana 😅Appellations to the riches is his job."

Richard reacted:

"Adwene k3se3. The only person who knows how to survive in Ghana."

SirEben wrote:

"Appiah Stadium is really a deep Ashanti... His biggest asset is his brain and how he uses it to get what he went in life is so amazing."

Jadako reacted:

"Appiah Stadium ne akutia is like 5 n 6."

Ibrahim Mahama buys car for Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium's love for the NDC has not gone unnoticed. He was recently rewarded for his loyalty by Ibrahim Mahama, the president-elect's brother.

YEN.com.gh spotted a video of Appiah flaunting the expensive four-wheel drive, expressing his excitement over the new car.

His disclosure of who purchased the car for him sparked interesting reactions online.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

