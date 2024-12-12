Ohemaa Woyeje has weighed in on the friction stemming from the battle for the Okaikwei Central parliamentary seat

The renowned broadcaster has cautioned Baba Sadiq of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who won the seat

Her advice to the MP-elect ahead of his first term in parliament has become a point of discussion on social media

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has advised the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Baba Sadiq, who emerged as MP-elect for Okaikwei Central in the 2024 elections.

Baba Sadiq, an entertainment and media mogul behind brands like 3MusicNetworks and Wildaland, won the elections after garnering 15,383 votes.

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Patrick Yaw Boamah, the current and outgoing MP, secured 14,949 votes.

Broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje says Baba Sadiq and other first-time MPs need to prove their worth as soon as they are sworn into office. Source: BabaSadiq, OhemaaWoyeje, PatrickBoamah

Source: Facebook

Ohemaa Woyeje advises first time MPs

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, Patrick Yaw Boamah, who has represented the Okaikwei Central constituency in parliament for over two terms, was results-oriented.

During her Y'adwuma Nie radio show, the broadcaster said Patrick Boamah's strides in the constituency had raised the standards; therefore, Sadiq needs to ensure his administration lives up to the billing.

She also cautioned other first-time MPs, including John Dumelo, advising them to be mindful of their future if they ignored the people's needs.

Ohemaa Woyeje stirs reactions with political advice

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to Ohemaa Woyeje's advice to Baba Sadiq and John Dumelo.

Ephya Nilsa said:

"The problem is not Patrick Boamah oo it's Nana Addo and Bawumia. People voted against him because of them. I lived at Lapaz since childhood the man has really worked."

TD wrote:

"Seriously I’m an NDC supporter but that man Heerrrh, no MP in Accra has worked than him."

Pam Trendies remarked:

"Patrick Boamah has really made Okaikwei Central beautiful... I didn't understand y he was voted out."

Lina noted:

"Truth is bitter Patrick has really worked."

Malamfa Gh added:

"That fadama man he works so perfectly, but the issue was people were hurt by Nana Addo too much."

Patrick Boamah refuses to concede

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patrick Boamah had accused some NDC executives, including Sam George and Peter Otorkunor, of manhandling an Electoral Commission (EC) returning officer in charge of declaring the Okaikwei Central parliamentary elections.

In his speech after the elections, Patrick Boamah admitted that he had already spoken to his lawyers and was preparing to overturn the decision in court.

He accused the NDC candidate and the party of applying rough tactics to clinch the MP seat.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

