Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged Ghanaians to allow the president ample time to scrutinise the KPMG audit report on the GRA/SML contract

He noted that per standard practice, the president ought to be given 30 days to scrutinise and give those cited in it a fair hearing

This follows policy analysts and civil society organisations pressuring the presidency to release the report

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu says President Akufo-Addo should be given ample time to consider KPMG’s audit report on the agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

According to him, the president should be allowed to give those cited in the report a fair hearing before releasing it to the general public.

He noted that, per standard practice, after an audit report has been served, the persons cited in the report are given 30 days to respond.

Thus, he has urged Ghanaians not to press the president to release the report when those cited have yet to respond.

Kpebu, however, sided with those who demanded that the president release the audit report to the general public.

He noted that after the 30 days have elapsed, the president must make public the findings.

According to the private legal practitioner, releasing the report into the public domain is non-negotiable.

He said should the president refuse to do so, it would give the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, another advantage.

He stated the John Mahama administration had released the GYEEDA report in full when it was presented.

Akufo-Addo orders audit of GRA/SML report

Following an exposé by The Fourth Estate, which revealed that SML was not performing the advertised services that claimed to tackle under-reporting, diversion and dilution and yet was entitled to more than $100 million every year, President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to audit the contract on January 2 this year and suspended it.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the presidency confirmed receiving the KPMG audit report.

from Political Scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo, who urged the President to release the report into the public domain.

However, responding to the professor, Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, stated that the president received the report on March 27 and is scrutinising it.

He said the report would be released when the president is satisfied.

John Mahama to cancel SML contract

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama has pledged to cancel the controversial SML contract at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Mahama described the deal as corrupt and said it would not have a place under his government.

