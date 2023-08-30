The deposed Gabonese President, Ali Bongo, has called on his international friends to "make noise" after the military coup

Bongo confirmed that he had been arrested by the military and separated from his wife and son after the military took over power

The 64-year-old disclosed this in a 51-second video, which has gone viral on surfaced on social media

Ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo cries for help. Photo Credit:@StanysBujakera

Source: UGC

The military announced on national television that Bongo is no longer the president of Gabon, on Wednesday, August 30.

In the video shared by a journalist, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala @StanysBujakera on Twitter, Bongo said he had been arrested and isolated from his son and wife.

He explained that his son and wife are separated from him in another place.

"My name is Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon. I am sending a message to all friends that we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise, to make noise."

