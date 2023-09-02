IGP George Akuffo Dampare has been accused of having the full and genuine recording about a plot to remove him from office

COP Alex Mensah, whose voice is on the tape, says the recording leaked to the public has been doctored

He told the parliamentary committee probing the tape and its contents that he has airtight evidence that the IGP masterminded the recording and leaked himself

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The senior police officer whose voice has been captured on a secret recording pushing for the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has alleged that the IGP masterminded the recording.

COP George Alex Mensah said his sources tell him that the IGP planned the recording that captured his voice and also planned its release to the public.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare (L) and George Alex Mensah. Source: Facebook/@Gh.Police.Service

Source: Facebook

COP made the serious allegation against the IGP on the second day of his appearance at the parliamentary committee probing the matter.

“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP. He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it. And so the tape, from my intel, is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked. And so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it,” he said.

The leaked tape is not the full recording

The chairman of the committee had asked about the whereabouts of the full recording and whether COP Mensah had it since he had said many times in his testimony that the recording had been doctored.

That was when COP Mensah said the IGP would be the right person to contact.

"He caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, the right person to call before this committee is the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

According to him, his claim is not a mere belief, suggesting he may even have proof that the IGP masterminded and leaked the tape.

IGP is expected to be invited by the committee soon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the vice chair of the committee James Agalga has said it has become imperative to invite the IGP to the committee.

Agalga said the allegations against IGP George Akufo Dampare by COP Mensah were serious.

He explained further that the IGP's testimony would foster the aim of the committee which was to establish the authenticity of the leaked tape.

IGP slammed as the worst in history

In a previous story, COP Mensah took a swipe at the Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

He said Dampare was the worst Inspector General of Police he had served under in 31 years in the service.

Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service was appearing before a committee probing an alleged plot against the IGP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh