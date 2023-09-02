A member of the committee probing the leaked audio alleging a plot against the IGP has suggested an invitation of the IGP himself

James Agalga, the Vice Chairman of committee, said recent allegations against IGP George Akufo Dampare were serious

Agalga said the focus of the committee was establishing the authenticity of the leaked tape

James Agalga, the Vice Chair of the committee investigating the leak about an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said the committee may have to invite the IGP George Akuffo Dampare himself.

Agalga said claims by COP Alex Mensah that Dampare orchestrated the recording may necessitate the invite.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP said allegations against the IGP were very serious.

“In all fairness to the IGP, the committee may have to invite him to assist in the investigation to determine if he actually played a role in the recording...What the committee is interested in is whether the tape in question is authentic or not.”

Damapre accused of orchestrating saga

COP Mensah, in his appearance before the committee, accused Dampare of orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

Mensah said Dampare was behind the recording and had the original recording that was leaked.

He maintained that the recording was heavily tampered with during his second appearance before the committee.

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

According to its report, a superintendent of police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

