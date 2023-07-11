There is a secret plot to remove current IGP George Akuffo Dampare from office, a leaked secret tape has revealed

Reports on the tape do not identify any person but say the people involved include a top police officer and a member of the NPP

A transcript of the audio recording suggests that the people plotting against the IGP feel he could thwart efforts to rig the 2024 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Details of a secret recording that allegedly exposes a plot by influential members of the governing NPP and top police officials to oust the current IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare are grabbing headlines on Tuesday.

Some media houses have transcribed portions of the secret recording that purportedly suggest the plotters are convinced the current Inspector General of Police will thwart plans by the New Patriotic Party to rig the 2024 elections.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare speaking at a public function. Source: Facebook/@Gh.Police.Service

Source: Facebook

"This current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us. It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won’t help the party at all," Ghanaweb published this transcription from the secret tape in a report on July 11, 2023.

According to the report, the voice belonged to one of the senior police officers plotting to remove the head of the police administration from office.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh cannot independently vouch for the authenticity of the alleged leaked audio and transcription.

Not long ago, popular social commentator, Kwame A Plus predicted that the IGP would soon be sacked.

Bawumia's name pops up in alleged secret audio

According to the report, the unidentified senior police officer whose voice is heard in the secret recording disclosed that vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is aspiring to be the NPP flagbearer, does not like Dampare.

“If you find out yourself, he is not in good terms with Dr Bawumia… find out if you are close to Dr Bawumia because he knows that Dr Bawumia did not recommend him as IGP… Dr Bawumia knows that if we take him to elections we’ll have difficulties,” the online news portal published in its report on the alleged secret tape.

Meanwhile, the top NPP official, who was also not named in the report, said the top police officer's concerns have not reached the party.

IGP Dampare calms school kids who fled at the sight of police officers

Meanwhile, not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that the Inspector General of Police sensitised members of a community in Amasaman after school kids fled after seeing the police.

IGP George Akufo Dampare stressed to the community that police officers were public servants and friends of the people.

Dampare admitted that his officers need to improve the quality of service provided to communities.

IGP sued by 82 police officers for failing to promote them

Also, the IGP, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General were sued in May 2023 by 82 police officers.

The 82 officers say there is a deliberate ploy to deny them their promotions despite being eligible many months ago.

The officers filed a suit at the high court demanding that they be given the promotions due to them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh