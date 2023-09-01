COP George Alex Mensah, has accused IGP George Akuffo Dampare of orchestrating the leaked tape saga

Mensah claimed Dampare had the original recording of an alleged plot to oust the police service hierarchy

The Parliament of Ghana has constituted a committee to probe the leaked tape and its content

The Director-General of Operations for the police, COP George Alex Mensah, has accused IGP George Akuffo Dampare of orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

In his appearance before the committee probing the matter, Mensah said Dampare was behind the recording and had the original recording that was leaked.

He made the claim when asked where the original recording was.

“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP. He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it,” he said.

He maintained that the recording was heavily tampered with during his second appearance before the committee.

During the proceedings, Mensah also told the committee that Dampare was a bad head of the Ghana Police Service.

Mensah said Dampare was the worst Inspector General of Police he had served under in 31 years in the service.

Bugri Naabu denies leaking audio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported from the first day of the hearing that former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu said he recorded the audio of an alleged plot against the IGP.

Bugri Naabu confirmed to a parliamentary committee that his voice was also in the leaked audio.

Bugri Naabu revealed that the conversation occurred within the confines of his office at Osu.

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

According to its report, a superintendent of police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

