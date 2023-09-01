COP George Alex Mensah has taken another swipe at the Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare

Mensah said Dampare was the worst Inspector General of Police he had served under in 31 years in the service

Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service was appearing before a committee probing an alleged plot against the IGP

The Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has reiterated his criticism of the current Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

In his second appearance before the committee probing an alleged plot against the police boss, Mensah said Dampare was the worst IGP he had served under.

COP Alex Mensah (L) and IGP George Akuffo Dampare (R).

Source: Facebook

Mensah had previously testified to the committee that he felt Dampare was destroying the police service.

“...what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” he said.

He had already met the Committee members on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Two leaked recordings prompted the Speaker of Parliament to order a probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

According to its report, a superintendent of police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

Bugri Naabu denies leaking audio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported from the first day of the hearing that former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu said he recorded the audio of an alleged plot against the IGP.

Bugri Naabu confirmed to a parliamentary committee that his voice was also in the leaked audio.

Bugri Naabu revealed that the conversation occurred within the confines of his office at Osu.

