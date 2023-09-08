A photo of the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, in absolute darkness, has emerged on social media on Thursday, September 8, 2023.

It is not known when the photo was taken but it trended online following an extensive blackout across Ghana.

Parts of the country went into a blackout around 7:00pm lasting for over two hours and leaving many people talking.

A photo of the Jubilee House in darkness emerged after a nationwide blackout Photo source: President Nana Akufo-Addo, Home Radio 99.7

Source: Facebook

According to GRIDCo, the operators of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), the black was caused by a system disturbance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Following the power outage and the restoration, many Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts.

Among the many posts concerning the blackout were the photos of the Jubilee House in complete darkness.

The commentary accompanying the photos suggested that the president's office had also suffered the blackout.

See the photo below:

The photo sparked reactions online with many Ghanaians wondering if there was no alternative source of power available.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh