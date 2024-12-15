Former Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has kicked against calls for the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa to be dismissed

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has strongly opposed calls for the dismissal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa.

Haruna Iddrisu's remarks come amid a growing debate over the EC's performance and impartiality in the wake of the country's recent elections.

Earlier, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to President-elect John Dramani Mahama, noted that the EC chair will be dismissed after Mr Mahama assumes office due to her incompetence.

However, Haruna Iddrisu has opposed the move. He argues that dismissing Jean Mensa is not the incoming president's primary concern.

He noted that the EC chair did not determine who won elections in a country; rather, Ghanaians do.

He, therefore, noted that the primary focus of the incoming government should be on respecting and upholding the democratic will of the people rather than targeting individual officials.

