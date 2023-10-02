The Former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, has died aged 77

The Former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, E.T. Mensah, has died aged 77.

E.T. Mensah was serving as a member of the Council of State at the time of his passing.

Reports indicate that he died in South Africa after battling an undisclosed illness on October 1, 2023.

E.T. Mensah was born on May 17, 1946, and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 till January 2017.

Before that, he had served as Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly under Jerry Rawling’s military regime.

Under various National Democratic Congress governments, he served as Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Employment and Social Welfare and Minister for Education.

He was married and left behind seven children.

Earlier E.T. Mensah death rumours

In 2018, the family of E.T. Mensah had to come out to dismiss reports that the former MP had died.

Those rumours of his death spread on the same day that news of the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan at age 80.

But YEN.com.gh reported that E.T. Mensah's family refuted the death rumours at the time.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

E.T. Mensah’s death follows the passing of Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, wife of John Kufuor, who died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87.

YEN.com.gh reported that Theresa Kufuor died in her home at Peduase in the Easter Region while surrounded by her family.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reportedly visited her family to pay his condolences following the loss.

