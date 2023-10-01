Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, wife of John Kufuor, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87

Theresa Kufuor died in her home at Peduase in the Easter Region while surrounded by her family

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reportedly visited her family to pay his condolences following the loss

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor has been reported dead on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87.

Citi News reported that the wife of former President John Kufuor died at her home in Peduase.

Theresa Kufuor with her husband, John Kufuor (L). Source Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reportedly visited the residence of former President Kufuor to extend his condolences.

She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009. Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years.

She spent part of her working life in the UK after studying at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital, London.

She was a Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

Theresa Kufuor was the sister of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart J.H. Mensah.

Source: YEN.com.gh