This follows the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, wife of ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor, on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Owusu Bempah remains one of the most controversial preachers in Ghana, partly due to his prophecies

An old prophecy by popular televangelist Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah about the demise of a former first lady has popped up following the death of Theresa Kufuor.

During a watch night service at his church, Glorious Word And Power Ministry, on December 31, 2017, the self-proclaimed prophet listed what he claimed God has revealed to him will happen in 2018.

The prophecies, some of which were very controversial, include one about Ghana losing a first lady in 2018.

Without mentioning any names in particular, he prophesied that one of Ghana’s first ladies will be buried in 2018 unless Ghanaians pray and intercede for her.

“There are some people we call first ladies and these people are the wives of the first gentlemen that is the president of the nation. If we don’t pray, this year, Ghana will bury a first lady,” he said in Twi.

At the time Rev Owusu Bempah made the prophecy, these were the former first ladies in Ghana:

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Theresa Kufuor

Naadu Mills and

Lordina Mahama

But in 2018 none of the former first ladies passed away.

Owusu Bempah remains one of the most controversial preachers in Ghana, partly due to his prophecies. In 2018, many of his prophesies did not come to pass, prompting some people to criticise him.

Theresa Kufuor reported dead

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, wife of John Agyekum Kufuor, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died in her home at Peduase in the Eastern Region while surrounded by her family.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reportedly visited her family to pay his condolences following the loss.

Former Ningo-Prampram MP ET Mensah passes on in South Africa

Also, the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, has died aged 77.

Reports indicate that the former legislator was in South Africa on October 1, 2023, because of an undisclosed illness.

E.T. Mensah was born on May 17, 1946, and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 till January 2017.

