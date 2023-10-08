The founding president of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has joined many to criticise the Bank of Ghana Governor for describing OccupyBoG demonstrators as hooligans

He said because of Dr Ernest Addison's response to the demonstrations, the call for him to resign must be louder

Cudjoe shared his reaction to Dr Addison's widely condemned "hooligans" remark in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

Founding president of renowned think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has slammed central bank Governor Dr Ernest Addison for comparing OccupyBoG demonstrators to hooligans.

The policy analysts say the Governor's response to the demonstrations triggered by huge losses by the Bank of Ghana in 2022 and the timing of a plan to build a new headquarters, is unfortunate and in bad taste.

Cudjoe told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the Governor's arrogant posture demands that calls by the opposition NDC to get him and his two deputies to resign must intensify.

"The calls for him to resign must be louder. He must be apologising to the entirety of Ghana," he said.

Franklin Cudjoe is convinced that the BoG boss is frustrated and he's taking it out on every Ghanaian.

"More pressure should applied on him to apologise to Ghanaians," he added.

Reacting to Dr Addison's suggestion that the Minority could have used other channels to register their grievances, Cudjoe had this to say:

"It is only an uncivilised person who thinks that the Minority in Parliament, and indeed anybody at all, within a democratic society, must necessarily use a particular channel to express their views. It is quite silly."

Ablakwa demands apology from Addison for insult

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison must apologise for calling protestors hooligans.

Ablakwa said the Minority in Parliament was outraged by the remarks from the Bank of Ghana governor.

The legislator also said the Minority would continue to push for Addison to resign from the Bank of Ghana.

NDC MPs blast Addison for snubbing them during demo

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament accused Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison of disrespect.

Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament planning to submit a petition at his office.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence.

