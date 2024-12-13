A video of a young Ghanaian lady on how she ended up as a side chick has got tongues wagging

This comes after she found wedding pictures of his boyfriend in his room during an unplanned visit

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have also shared varying opinions on the lady's ordeal

A Ghanaian lady is trending after she used her lived experience to advise ladies when it comes to dating.

In a video on TikTok, the lady who does not live in the UK recounted that she ended up dating a married man.

Ghanaian lady opens up on how she ended up dating a married man. Photo credit: @nana.ekuacc/TikTok

She discovered her status as a side chick after visiting her lover at home only to find hidden wedding pictures of her boyfriend.

"When I confronted him, he said he and his wife were no longer together and that the woman now lives outside the country."

The lady said he later found out that her boyfriend was still married to the woman, and they even had a child.

Ghanaians react to the lady's advise

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their opinions on the young lady's actions.

pretty_naams replied:

"Then I guess you’re still dating such a person since there’s no part 3 if there’s part 3 kindly drop it."

Genesis indicated:

"Some men have no shame oooo I swear but girl your skin."

mo_lly added:

"Girl the story is not done o. You have to tell us how you found out that his wife was actually in Kumasi.Tag me in part 3."

E R N I E

"I remember you saying you had a fiance, but recently posted a video saying you were going on a date, I wanted to ask you but I ignored."

Source: YEN.com.gh