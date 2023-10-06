North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison must apologise for calling protestors hooligans

Ablakwa said the Minority in parliament was outraged by the remarks from the Bank of Ghana governor

The legislator also said the Minority would continue to push for Addison to resign from the Bank of Ghana

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is demanding an apology from the Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison, on behalf of the minority after a perceived insult to protestors.

Addison called the Ghanaians protesting against the Bank of Ghana hooligans and said he would not step down.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (L) and Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison (R). Source: Facebook/@SamuelOkudzetoAblakwa/@BankOfGhana

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa said the Minority in Parliament, who led the protest against Addison, was gravely offended by the remarks.

The Minority and other groups were demonstrating to call for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana governor following accusations of mismanagement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“We are not going to take it lightly, and on behalf of all the people we represent who are already outraged by those comments, we will make sure that this governor is removed from that position.”

NDC MPs blast BoG boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had accused the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison, of disrespect.

Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament planning to petition at his office.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence.

Minority slams BoG for losing money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minority was upset over the BoG's record losses of GH¢60.81 in the 2022 fiscal year.

A ranking member on the Parliament's finance committee, Isaac Adongo, said the central bank cannot undertake monetary policy without printing money.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority after the 2023 mid-year budget presentation on July 31, the MP said the Bank of Ghana is broke.

BoG justifies expenditure on new office

Despite its financial troubles, the BoG justified spending at least $120 million on a new head office.

YEN.com.gh reported that the central bank said its current structure is vulnerable to collapse in the event of strong winds and earthquakes.

The BoG decided to construct a new office after a structural integrity assessment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh