The Minority in Parliament has accused the Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison of disrespect

Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament planning to petition at his office

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have blasted the Bank of Governor, Ernest Addison, and his deputies over their inability to meet protestors.

The Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, accused the central bank leadership of disrespecting them.

The Minority is demanding the resignation of the BoG governor. Source: Twitter/@AnnanPerry

Source: Getty Images

The Minority subsequently refused to present their petition because of the BoG's absence.

“He has decided to disrespect us, and his two deputies have decided to disrespect us,” Forson said after being met by the BoG’s head of security.

He further warned that the Minority will continue to protest until the BoG bosses meet them to receive their petition.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, also had harsh words for the BoG leadership, accusing Addison of being a coward.

“He runs away from his own work, from his own failings,” George said to the press.

According to BoG officials, Addison and his deputies were unavailable because he was meeting staff from the IMF.

The Minority and other groups are demonstrating to call for the resignation of Addison following accusations of widespread mismanagement.

Minority slams BoG for losing money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minority was upset over the BoG's record losses of GH¢60.81 in the 2022 fiscal year.

A ranking member on the Parliament's finance committee, Isaac Adongo, said the central bank cannot undertake monetary policy without printing money.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority after the 2023 mid-year budget presentation on July 31, the MP said the Bank of Ghana is broke.

BoG justifies expenditure on new office

Despite its financial troubles, the BoG justified spending at least $120 million on a new head office.

YEN.com.gh reported that the central bank said its current structure is vulnerable to collapse in the event of strong winds and earthquakes.

The BoG decided to construct a new office after a structural integrity assessment.

Source: YEN.com.gh