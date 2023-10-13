Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings led a delegation to visit the residence of ex-president Kufuor following the passing of Theresa Kufuor

Nana Konadu was accompanied by Amina and Zanetor, the current NDC MP for Klottey Korle during the visit on Thursday

Kufuor expressed appreciation for the visit and reminisced about the circumstances that led to the first meeting with his late wife in 1961

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and her daughters visited the Peduase residence of ex-president John Kufuor to mourn with him over the passing of Theresa Kufuor.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Klottey Korle and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings were all dressed decently in black ensembles as they accompanied their mom on the visit on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Also part of the Rawlings' delegation that called on Kufuor were former Minister and Member of Parliament, Fritz Baffour, Madam Sylvia Ahorlu and Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa.

Shots from the visit by the Rawlingses to Kufuor's Peduase Residence on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Source: Facebook/@President.J.J.Rawlings

Speaking on behalf of Nana Konadu, Fritz Baffour told ex-president Kufuor that the delegation had made the courtesy call to sympathise with him on the unfortunate loss of his dear wife.

Former President Kufuor expressed appreciation for the thoughtful visit by Nana Konadu and her delegation for the show of commiseration.

Kufuor also took the delegation down memory lane, reminiscing the circumstances that led to the first meeting with his late wife in 1961.

With President Kufuor at the meeting were Kwabena Taylor, Head of Theresa Kufuor’s family; Nana Kwabena Mensah, Chief of Dabaa, hometown of President Kufuor; Kwabena Osei Adubofour and Mr. Adu Acheampong.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin and a large parliamentary delegation who called on President Kufuor before Nana Konadu exchanged pleasantries with the former First Lady before departing the premises.

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after a protracted illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh