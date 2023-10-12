Nana Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen did not hide the beef between them when they met at Theresa Kufuor's one-week commemoration

Reports say the two politicians failed to exchange pleasantries as is characteristic of politicians when they meet at public events

A photo of First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in a handshake with Kyerematen while the president looks away has been used to capture what transpired between Akufo-Addo and Kyerematen

Journalists who attended the one-week commemoration of the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor say they observed that President Nana Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen failed to exchange pleasantries.

Some news reports even said they ignored each other when they met at the well-attended event on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Accra-based Angel News, for instance, reported that Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyeremanten both left the ceremony without the usual optics of hearty hugs and handshakes associated with politicians in Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen shakes Rebecca Kufuor at the event while Akufo-Addo looks away. Source: Facebook/@Angel102.9FM

The reports with a photo of First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in an awkward handshake with Kyerematen while the president appears to look away in the background.

The reports about the alleged coldness that the president and his former trade minister showed towards each other should not come as a surprise in light of recent internal disputes within the NPP.

Kyerematen grabbed headlines for weeks when he announced his surprise break away from the party and announced his newly formed Movement for Change in his bid to contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

His decision to break away from the party he co-founded caused ripples and has been described as a significant factor in predictions that the NPP would lose the 2024 elections.

Alan Kyerematen, meanwhile, explained that the current leadership of the party and the government seem to favour Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and so were biased against him, when he was a candidate, and others like him.

However, at the same event, Dr Bawumia and Kyerematen embraced each other amid smiles.

NPP bigwigs troop to Peduase to mourn with Kufuor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the one-week celebration for the late former First Lady, held at Peduase, was attended by NPP bigwigs.

Apart from Alan Kyerematen, and Akufo-Addo the likes of Papa Kwesi Nduom, also attended the event to mourn with ex-president John Kufuor.

