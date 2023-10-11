The one-week celebration for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor has been held at Peduase

Significant figures in the New Patriotic Party have travelled to Peduase for the one-week celebration

Politicians like Alan Kyerematen and Papa Kwesi Nduom have also travelled to mourn with John Kufuor

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been among the high-profile dignitaries that have graced the one-week celebration of the late Theresa Kufuor.

The one-week celebration is at former President John Kufuor’s residence at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

The one-week celebration is taking place at Peduase. Source: Facebook/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen/@Citi TV

Source: Facebook

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Papa Kwesi Nduom and independent Presidential Aspirant Alan Kyerematen are also among the high-profile dignitaries.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18, 2023, following which she will be buried on November 19, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him. The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

Akufo-Addo has since ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following the death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

Otumfuo showers praise on Kufuor in the UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised former President Kufuor for being a good president.

Speaking at a dinner honouring his birthday, Otumfuo told guests that ex-president Kufuor was in a wheelchair because he chose to work at the Presidency instead of resting after an accident.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said one of the things that made Kufuor an exceptional leader was that he listened to advice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh