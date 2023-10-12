Actor Yaw Dabo was among mourners at the one-week observance of the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

Dabo arrived at the ceremony in mourning cloth and danced to traditional music to the admiration of former President J.A. Kufuor and others

The video of the diminutive actor's 'Adowa' dance moves sparked hilarious reactions from Ghanaians

Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo was one of the side attractions at the one-week observance of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family held a one-week observance for his late wife at his Peduase residence.

The one-week observance for Mrs Kufuor, who passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance to mourn with the former president.

Yaw Dabo's dance moves at Theresa Kufuor's one-week caught attention Photo source: @utvghana

Among the dignitaries were celebrities, including actor Yaw Dab, who arrived at the ceremony clad in black (mourning cloth).

Yaw Dabo wins admiration with 'Adowa' dance

Moments after arriving, the diminutive actor set the place agog as he took to the floor to dance to the traditional drumming (kete) being played.

In a video UTV shared, Dabo had his mourning cloth rolled up from his chest while making the hand gestures of 'Adowa'.

The with which Dabo danced intrigued some of the people present. One man rose to spray money on the actor as he moved towards Kufuor's seat. The former president acknowledged the 24-year-old by giving him the two-finger sign.

Ghanaians react to Dabo's dance at Theresa Kufuor's one-week observance

The video has sparked funny reactions from admirers of Yaw Dabo on social media.

ballard_.junior said:

Bruh is making Kufuor even forget about his wife’s death

linnybis said:

Aside from being funny, this guy is so smart. This is how you selflessly make connections with the bigwigs

j233890101 said:

Is this kungfu or adowa Yaw Dabo is doing there?

ray_ankrah said:

Ah buh why Dabo dey fanfool for funeral under?

kobecurtis1 said:

Adowa battle between 12 years old boy and 67 years old young man Yaw Dabo

Yaw Dabo's iPhone gets many laughing

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo also got many people talking when a video of him holding an iPhone Pro Max at the one-week surfaced on the internet.

Many people noted that the iPhone was bigger for his hands and advised him to go in for a much smaller one.

