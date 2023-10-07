John Mahama led a delegation of National Democratic Congress members to the funeral service for John Dumelo’s mother

Valerie Sawyerr and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah were among the NDC members who accompanied John Mahama

John Mahama’s businessman brother, Ibrahim, was also at the funeral to commiserate with the Dumelo family

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has touched down at the funeral of service of John Dumelo’s late mother.

Mahama was accompanied by other NDC members, including Valerie Sawyerr and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, to the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

John Mahama commiserated with the Dumelo family following the loss.

They were clad in the back, with Afriyie Ankrah displaying a touch of NDC colours.

John Dumelo, a Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, lost his mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, on Tuesday, August 15.

Earlier, Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama also passed through the service.

He was seen exchanging pleasantries with Dumelo at the Holy Spirit Cathedral

Legon honours John Dumelo

