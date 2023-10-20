Nana Akufo-Addo and his team of Cabinet ministers will convene for three days to find solutions to the country's challenges

Until last week, the biggest problem was the economy, however, the flooding of thousands of homes due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has caused a humanitarian crisis

The retreat starts on Friday, October 20 and follows the IMF's approval of $600 million bailout support for Ghana

The retreat that starts Friday, October 20, 2023, follows the IMF's approval of a $600 million balance of payment support for Ghana, signifying a positive development for the nation's economic situation.

The retreat will also focus on the severe impact of the dam spillage, which has led to the displacement of thousands of people in the Volta, Eastern, and parts of the Greater Accra Regions.

The retreat will also focus on the severe impact of the dam spillage, which has led to the displacement of thousands of people in the Volta, Eastern, and parts of the Greater Accra Regions.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) since September 15, 2023, has initiated the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams in response to rising inflow patterns and water levels in the Akosombo reservoir.

Numerous residents in areas like South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, and Asuogyaman have suffered the submersion of their homes due to the spillage.

President Akufo-Addo has pledged his government's support for flood victims. During his visit to Mepe and surrounding areas, said it was important for immediate relief to be dispatched to the affected individuals.

He also said a repeat of the disaster must be prevented.

An inter-ministerial committee has been established to address flood-related issues.

The committee is tasked with deciding the appropriate relief measures for flood victims and implementing measures to avert similar disasters in the future.

Already, the government has announced a programme to support farmers whose farms have been affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The VRA has said the discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam is inevitable despite the humanitarian crisis it has caused, warning that damage to the dam would cause devastation to cities in the Greater Accra Region.

Akufo-Addo faced backlash over comments to victims of Akosombo dam spillage

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo has been slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public for comments he made to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The President said on Monday when he visited the victims that if it was about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

