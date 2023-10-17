Nana Akufo-Addo has been slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public over his comments to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

The President said on Monday when he visited the victims that if it was about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary although a few saw nothing wrong with it

President Nana Akufo-Addo faced controversy on Monday, October 16, due to his comments to the thousands of displaced over the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Akufo-Addo subtly reminded some victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in Mepe, Volta Region, that he had visited to offer sympathy even though the residents in that area do not vote for his political party.

"I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here," he said on Monday.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and one of the flooded houses in the affected area. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @barkervogues.

Source: Facebook

Despite not receiving significant votes from the region, Akufo-Addo emphasised that he was there as a leader of the country to offer support to the affected citizens.

He urged Ghanaians not to politicise such events, highlighting his responsibility as President for all Ghanaians.

Akufo-Addo slammed over his comments

Nana Akufo-Addo's comments did seem to go down well with many Ghanaians on social media who feel he should not have even touched on how the people of the area do not vote for the governing NPP.

On Facebook, Raymond Adu Takyi said:

"It's not time to say this looking at the mess and the suffering people are going through, it's time our leaders stop thinking about voting in everything after the election, at this time he should have concentrated on a solution to the problem at hand rather than talking about voting issue."

Joseph Burah also commented:

"Shameless leader."

But Hon Shadrack Agyekum Nyanzu felt there was nothing with the comment by the President:

"[If] this is the full video [then] I don't see any wrong with it."

Watch the video to watch the President's comments that have stirred the controversy.

Flooding caused devastation

The flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams has led to the evacuation of numerous communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region, forcing residents to salvage their belongings.

The situation is dire, with staff at the Comboni Hospital having to evacuate their quarters and seek shelter under a pavilion. Patients have also been discharged, leaving only 10 in critical condition.

President Akufo-Addo toured the severely affected districts and assured the government would do everything to resolve the situation. He expressed sympathy and commitment to addressing the tragedy.

He also pledged additional relief items for the flood victims and mentioned that nine safe havens had been established in Mepe for those displaced, with relief items provided by NADMO.

Addressing the issue of destroyed farmlands, the President assured that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture would collaborate with his office to devise a comprehensive solution.

2,000 families could lose homes because of looming demolition exercise at Weija Gbawe

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that over 2,000 families are set to lose their homes in the Weija Gbawe Municipality because of a demolition order.

The demolition order was given by officers of the Ghana Water Company Limited and the local assembly.

There was a previous demolition in the area over 10 years ago, which led to over 500 structures being pulled down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh