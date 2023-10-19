A distressed woman has detailed how her three-bedroom home got flooded in Mepe in Ghana's Volta Region

Awusife Kagbitor was one of the over 26,000 victims of the floods due to the Akosombo-Kpong dams spillage

In an interview, the Director of Inspectorate NADMO, Richard Amo-Yartey, told YEN.com.gh that the establishment is at the response stage

A distraught woman, Awusife Kagbitor, has recounted how her three-bedroom home collapsed and wholly submerged underwater in Mepe in Ghana's Volta Region.

She told the BBC that she saw water gushing into her house from a nearby stream, and within 10 minutes, the water level had reached her neck.

Mum with farm under water recalls how Akosombo-Kpong dam floods took over her 3-bedroom house. Photo credit: BBC/@bra_louis (Twitter).

Kagbitor's son, Kenneth, rushed to the scene and swam to save his mother and young siblings amid the rising waters. The 56-year-old farmer is among over 26,000 victims of the floods in south-east Ghana.

"My home and the entirety of my farm are submerged in water. I could bring my clothing. There is nowhere to go and no other property to build on; therefore, it took me around 14 years to create this house," Kagbitor .

Speaking on the incident, Director of Inspectorate NADMO, Richard Amo-Yartey, said the organisation is at the response stage.

''Currently, we're in the response stage of the situation. There's nothing like compensation for disaster victims from NADMO - all the other issues will be at another level where we will need a national conversation to discuss them.”

He explained that after the people and situation normalise, NADMO will look to decontaminate their communities so they can return to their homes.

''The relief will continue until things return to normal and the people return to their old ways. We've distributed food and non-foods, including bedding, poly tanks, and other items,'' he added.

Background

The floods were caused by the controlled spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric dams near the southern tip of Lake Volta. It was due to heavy rains that significantly increased the water volume in the two dams, compelling the officials of the Volta River Authority (VRA), the electricity company that manages the dams, to undertake "controlled spillage" of the facilities a month ago.

According to authorities, the Akosombo dam's maximum safe functioning level is 277.5 feet (84.6 meters). The dam might burst if the water behind it rises any higher.

Recently, the water level reached its highest point slightly below this, at roughly 277.26 feet, forcing them to "spill" extra water to avert a calamity that may have serious repercussions. The Akosombo and Kpong Dams generate about a third of Ghana's energy mix.

