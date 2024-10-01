Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has prophesied John Mahama will be president come 2025

He said God has given the former President the presidency because of his kind-heartedness

The Apostle said this was revealed to him in a vision during a prayer meeting with the former president and some clergymen

The Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, appears to have jumped ship from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the December 7 polls draw near.

The Apostle, who attended the clergy meeting with National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, prophesied that the former President would win the 2024 presidential elections.

Apostle Owusu-Bempah says because of John Mahama's kind-heartedness, God has gifted him the presidency.

The prophecy is a sharp deviation from the Apostle's previous prophecies about John Mahama.

According to Owusu Bempah, God has handed the country over to John Mahama because of his kind-heartedness.

He assured the NDC presidential candidate that no machinations by his rivals would be successful in changing the will of God.

Owusu Bempah noted that the prophecy came to him in a vision as he and other clergymen laid hands on John Mahama on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Earlier, John Mahama expressed his profound appreciation to all the clergymen, particularly Apostle Owusu Bempah, for honouring his invitation.

Mahama reiterates stance against LGBTQ+

At the prayer meeting, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, also reaffirmed his stance against LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

According to him, if he is elected President in the upcoming December 7 elections, he will intensify efforts to combat LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

He said his future government would strengthen legislation to curb the influence and practices of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and clamp down on their activities.

According to Mahama, LGBTQ+ practices have no place within Ghanaian society and should be condemned unequivocally.

He said his stance against LGBTQ+ issues is firmly rooted in his faith and values, and his sentiments are shared by an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians who oppose the normalisation and legalisation of LGBTQ+ behaviours in the country.

He assured the clergy that his government would prioritise the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill if the Akufo-Addo-led government did not pass it.

Majority of Ghanaians support anti-LGBTQ+ bill

YEN.com.gh reported that 59 per cent of Ghanaian voters are in favour of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, according to a Global Info Analytics survey.

According to data, 37 per cent said the President's non-assent would influence their voting decision.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, left the fate of Ghana's LGBTQ community in the President's hands.

