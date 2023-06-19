Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that her real father is the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey

She disclosed in her book "I'm Not Yvonne Nelson" that it took her over five years to begin taking steps to unravel the truth about her real father

Yvonne Nelson also disclosed that she got impregnated by Sarkodie in 2010 and was compelled to abort it

Popular movie personality Yvonne Nelson has disclosed in her memoir that a late stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Ala Adjetey is her real father.

In the book, titled "I'm Not Yvonne Nelson", the movie producer stunned readers with a chapter dedicated to her poor experience with her alleged distant father.

Yvonne Nelson (L), a photo of the front cover of her book (M) and the late Peter Ala Adjetey. Source: Facebook/@ynproductionsgh, @darko.debrahjarbu

Yvonne Nelson has in the past complained bitterly about how his real father was absent in her life.

Who was Peter Ala Adjetey

The venerated Peter Ala Adjetey was the 2nd Speaker of Ghana's 4th Parliament of the Republic. He took the mantle from Justice D.F. Annan.

He is celebrated as one of the pace-setters of professionalism and high standards at Ghana's Legislature.

Before he became Speaker of Parliament, he served as chairman of the NPP. He died in July 2008.

It took Yvonne a long time to establish the truth about her dad

Yvonne Nelson disclosed in the riveting book that it took her nearly five years to begin seriously finding out the truth about his father's identity after her mom, Margaret Gaddy, revealed it to her.

"The encouragement and advice of former President Kufuor had calmed and lulled me into thinking I could forget about the shocking revelation from my mother and move on with my life. However, the urge to know who my father truly was became an unavoidable perennial visitor to my mind. Whenever it came around, it took hold of my being and made me restless. It filled me with doubts and questions that needed to be put to rest. What often stood out on those occasions was the question about whether my mother could lie to me again. What motivation would she have to tell me about a second man being my father if it wasn't true?" she sounded emotional.

A photo of one of the opening chapters of Yvonne Nelson's book on Kindle. Source: Facebook/@darko.debrahjarbu

Kiki Banson helped Yvonne get through with Gabby

Yvonne Nelson said her first step to finding out if it was true that the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament was her real dad was to reach out to Kiki Banson for the number of Gabby Adjetey, the late Peter Ala Adjetey's firstborn.

"I knew he will have Gabby's contact because Kiki was (and still is) a big name and well-connected figure in Ghana's entertainment industry. Gabby Adjetey, who is now in London, once worked with Joy FM so I was certain Kiki would have his number. Kiki expressed his shock when I told him the story and why I needed Gabby's number. I, however, told him it was classified information, and he promised to keep it as such.

"Two days after getting his number, I set up a video call with Gabby. At that point, I had become conscious of the never-ending drama, so I decided to document my search. I set up a camera and recorded myself making the call in what was to be my first encounter with my real father's child. I didn't have to struggle to introduce myself because Gabby knew who I was. What he did not know and would not have imagined was what I was about to tell him, that 1 was his sister.

She said she made it clear from the onset that she didn't want anything from the respected NPP politician and she only wanted to know who her real father was.

DNA test confirmed her mom's stunning revelation

According to the producer of Fix Us (2019), Single and Married (2012) and If Tomorrow Never Comes (2016), her quest to put to rest the doubts in her mind pushed her to do a DNA test.

The test proved she was indeed Peter Ala Adjetey's daughter.

Yvonne Nelson says she got impregnated by Sarkodie in 2010

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published in a related story that Yvonne Nelson revealed that she got pregnant with Sarkodie, who is now a very successful musician.

According to Yvonne, at the time, the young musician's future was uncertain, so they decided not to keep the baby.

A snippet of that part of the book was shared by popular journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on Twitter, but the name of the rapper was not revealed.

