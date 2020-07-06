Captain Smart's biography: full name, wife, family, net worth, property

Captain Smart successfully made a name for himself in Ghana's media industry. His baritone voice, verbal prowess, and confidence make him one of the best radio presenters in the media and showbiz. The radio caster joined Adom FM/TV as a morning show host in 2013. So, where is Captain Smart now after calling it quits in 2019?

Blessed Godsbrain's captivating oratory skills have kept millions of Ghanaians glued to his radio and TV shows for years. Photo: @captain_nana_smart

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart receives lots of admiration among Ghanaians' and an ever-growing fanbase because he uses the media to advocate for the less fortunate. But unfortunately, he has lost his job, been arrested, and faced more challenges for criticizing the politicians' corruption and incompetency.

Captain Smart's profile summary

Full name: Blessed Godsbrain Smart

Blessed Godsbrain Smart Famous as: Captain Smart

Captain Smart Gender: Male

Male Birthdate: 5th May 1975

5th May 1975 Age: 46 years as of 2022

46 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Zodiac symbol: Bull

Bull Place of birth: The Eastern Region of Ghana

The Eastern Region of Ghana Career: Radio caster

Radio caster Education: Apam SHS and Garden City University

Apam SHS and Garden City University Qualifications: A mass communications diploma and bachelor's degree in journalism

A mass communications diploma and bachelor's degree in journalism Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: African

African Sexuality: Straight

Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Akosua Dwamena

Akosua Dwamena Religion: Christian

Christian Denomination: Pentecost Church

Pentecost Church Net worth: $2 million (approx.)

$2 million (approx.) Instagram: captain_nana_smart

captain_nana_smart Captain Smart TV's Instagram page: smarttv.ghana

Captain Smart's biography

First, who is Captain Smart? Captain Smart's full name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart. The firm and outspoken media personality is a Christian and a member of the church of Pentecost. He gained fame from Adom FM/TV's Dwaso Nsem segment.

Besides Adom FM, he has worked for many other prominent radio stations, including Fox FM, OTEC FM, Kesewa Radio, and Nhyira FM. Photo: @captain_nana_smart

Source: Instagram

How old is Captain Smart?

Captain Smart's age is 46 years as of 2022. He was born on 5th May 1975 in a small village in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Educational background

Godsbrain got secondary education at Apam SHS located in the Central Region after completing his primary andJHS education in his hometown's government schools. He then earned a diploma in mass communications and a degree at Garden City University.

Career history

His career began at Fox FM in Kumasi, then OTEC FM, Kesewa Radio, and Nhyira FM of the Multimedia Network. Godsbrain replaced the then-famous Adakabre at Adom FM after the latter's resignation. After seven years, he left the station.

The radio caster created Adom FM's Fabewoso show in 2011 and made it one of his trademarks. However, when Chief Jerry Forson (his successor) claimed to be the shows' originator, Godsbrain candidly stopped him from copying and stealing the credit.

Why was Captain Smart arrested?

Captain Smart landed another job at Media General's ONUA TV. He called out some leaders on his morning show for being silent about the hardships the Akufo-Addo government was inflicting on Ghanaians. As a result, the police arrested claiming that he incited an uprising in the country.

Is Captain Smart a soldier?

The military uniform he wore on air to celebrate soldiers was part of the reasons he was arrested. It was alleged that the media personality incited the Ghana Armed Forces against Members of Parliament.

Where is Captain Smart working now?

He resigned from the Multimedia Group in May 2020 and moved to the Three Angels Broadcasting Network (3ABN), owned by business mogul Kwesi Oteng.

Captain Smart's suspension

ABN's CEO, Samuel Kofi Acheampong, suspended the radio host on his birthday, 5th May 2021, because his work put the company's founder, Dr Kwesi Oteng, under excess extremal pressure from the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Captain Smart joined Media General's ONUA TV barely a week after resigning from Angel FM. Meanwhile, his fans are also delighted with the Captain Smart TV on Instagram.

Family and marriage

Captain Smart lost his sister four weeks after his father's death. His sister also worked at Onua TV. Like other trending celebrity marriages have been trending for years, the radio host has also experienced a fair share of love-related drama. The radio host has ten children from two marriages and concubines unknown to the public.

Who is Captain Smart's ex-wife?

His three-year marriage with Afia Pokua (alias Vim Lady) ended over allegations that he snatched the lady from another man from Germany. Afia is a US-based Ghanaian media personality. She is Despite Media Group's Head of Programs.

Johan Aikins-Murphy claimed that Afia was his wife of 18 years and was still his wife when tying the knots with Captain Smart. The wife-snatcher label affected Godsbrain so much that he resigned from Adom FM.

Later, the radio caster came out to clear his name in a Kofi TV interview. He denied having a hand in Murphy's death and explained that he divorced Afia before his demise because he was tired of their marriage's controversies.

Captain Smart's wife

Captain Smart and Akosua Dwamena were blessed with a son named Adomonline on 7th August 2019 in the US. He proposed to her at the 2018 3G Awards held in the USA, followed by a traditional private wedding in 2019.

Net worth

Captain Smart's net worth is about $2 million. He creates his wealth from his radio casting career and business investments. In addition, the celebrity has houses countrywide and drives luxury cars. He owns a small sports car, a Range Rover and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Photos of his beautiful mansion surfaced online in 2018. Captain Smart's house is a two-storey house covered with a gold theme. The interior is painted white and has two unique staircases leading to the top floor.

Awards

The radio host has over 20 awards, including the September 2020's best Morning Show presenter recognition in the Greater Accra Region from the Foklex Media Awards.

Captain Smart still soars higher despite the obstacles and controversies surrounding him. His talent and skills make him one of the most sought-after radio personalities in West Africa.

