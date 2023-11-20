Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, made a heartwarming gesture by personally purchasing roasted plantain from a young vendor

The image depicts the vendor beaming with gratitude upon seeing the high-ranking official support her business

The viral photo has garnered massive online reactions, with viewers commending IGP Dampare for his approachability

Ghana's Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, personally purchased roasted plantain from a young vendor, creating a heartwarming moment captured in a photo.

The image, shared by Kessben TV on Facebook, depicts the young lady radiating with genuine smiles upon witnessing the nation's top law enforcement official supporting her business.

In the shared photo, IGP Dampare can be seen going back after engaging with the local vendor, symbolizing a down-to-earth connection with the community.

IGP Dampare buys roasted plantain at roadside Photo credit: Kessben TV

Source: Facebook

Viewers commended the IGP for his approachability and support of local businesses.

The act of the national icon personally buying roasted plantain not only showcases his humble gesture but also the importance of leaders actively participating in and uplifting grassroots economies.

Social media users react to photo of plantain seller excited over Dampare's purchase

The image quickly gained widespread attention, sparking a wave of positive reactions online.

Fiifi Ferguson Laing indicated:

The mark of a good leader is to lead from behind not in front,,in that way you get everyone on board..Bravo Ghana's finest IGP of all times for combining simplicity with professionalism ✌️✌️✌️✌️

Philip Obiri-Yeboah mentioned:

I love the New Sheriff in Town Dr Akuffo Dampare for his humility and Service to the Nation n not those that brag like they created d Earth. God bless n protect you Mr I.G.P

Royal Family Chapel said:

If all leaders will behave like this, God will bless our country. After all, we are humans first before position. Today, someone climbs to a hight then they forget about they being humans first

See the post below:

Chief justice Gertrude Torkornoo commends IGP Dampare for transformative leadership in police service

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo praised IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his inspirational leadership in transforming the image of the Police Service, expressing plans to improve the Judiciary's image similarly.

Discussions between the Chief Justice and IGP focused on collaboration for efficient prosecution and other matters.

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones, stuns viewers by purchasing roasted plantain for GH¢32 in viral TikTok video

In another story, in a TikTok video, Freezy Macbones, the UK-based Ghanaian boxer, pleasantly bought roasted plantain by the roadside, paying GH¢32, a price that left many viewers astonished.

The video, shared on social media, triggered a wave of reactions in the comments section, with numerous Ghanaians expressing concern about the perceived high cost of street food and reflecting on the rising expenses in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh