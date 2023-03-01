Media personality, AJ Akuoko Sarpong is reported to have resigned from Citi TV/FM after having joined six years ago

Prior to her resignation AJ Sarpong hosted a number of shows on both Citi TV/FM

News of her resignation has sparked a reaction among social media users with many wondering about her next possible destination

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, AJ Akuoko-Sarpong has reportedly resigned from Accra-based Citi FM and Citi TV.

News of her resignation from Citi FM and Citi TV was reported by nydjlive.com.

Details surrounding her decision to quit remain unknown however she worked for the Adabraka-based media outfit for almost 6 years where she hosted “Brunch In The Citi” on Citi FM and was also the host of “Hall of Fame” and “Sister Sister” on Citi TV.

She becomes the latest person to quit the media company, after sports journalist Daniel Koranteng also took to Twitter to announce that after 7 years he is no longer an employee of the company.

Prior to joining Citi TV/Citi FM, AJ Sarpong previously worked with EIB and YFM.

The resignation of AJ Sarpong now means that 12 notable media personalities have now left the media outfit in recent months.

The list includes Jessica Opare Sarpong, Philip Ashong, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Dzifa Ametam, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, Olele Salvador, Daniel Koranteng, Kwame Dadzie, AJ Sarpong, Rastina Opare Saforo OS Kwame and Sandister Tei.

Ghanaians react to the resignation of AJ Sarpong

Netizens who reacted to the post expressed diverse opinions over the news of AJ’s resignation from Citi TV/FM.

@DansoBoateng5: replying to @nydjlive

The last person I was expecting to leave Citi was Kojo. He shocked me

@kwakupenny:

·Before the year go end ego leff the building alone

@akwesi_tugah:

why are people resigning from citi at this rate

@kmtakyi:

Eii why is everyone resigning from Citi??

@iamjkb1:

Heading straight to media General of Multimedia

