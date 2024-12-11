Kwesi Appiah has urged Ghana's President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, to prioritise investing in grassroots football development

The incoming president, John Mahama, is expected to name his new cabinet within the first 14 days in office

Names like Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Abdul-Samed have popped up as potential Sports Ministers

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has called on Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, to make grassroots football development a top priority.

The National Democratic Congress were declared winners of the December 7 election after securing 56% of the votes.

This victory marks the return of Mahama to the presidency after eight years in opposition.

He will assume office as president on January 27, 2024.

Appiah offered a word of caution to the incoming President, emphasising the need to build a strong foundation for football development in the country and warning against prioritizing immediate results over long-term progress.

"He should try to invest in the developmental level," Appiah advised.

"If we don't prioritise the future and only focus on the present, there will come a time when we won't have a future."

He also highlighted the need to prepare for the next generation of football talent, urging a shift away from over-reliance on current players.

Appiah’s remarks come amid growing concerns about the state of Ghanaian football. The nation’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has drawn widespread criticism, with calls for a restructuring of the national team’s leadership.

The Black Stars, often criticised for their heavy dependence on foreign-based players, are now focused on reviving their performance.

As four-time African champions, they aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with qualifiers resuming in March 2025.

Gyan withdraws from Bawumia's team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has withdrawn from the Bawumia manifesto team to concentrate on his philanthropic work.

The former Black Stars captain believes as a national star it is unfair to the youth of Ghana to be involved in partisan politics.

Gyan enjoyed a legendary career and remains Ghana's all-time top-scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances.

