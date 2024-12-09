The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised Ghanaians it would use its overwhelming victory in the December 7 elections as a foundation for advancing Ghana’s development and progress.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Sunday, December 8, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary, affirmed that the party would wield its power and mandate responsibly to the benefit of the electorates.

The NDC says it would act very responsibly with the overwhelming mandate it received from Ghanaians.

Source: Facebook

He also admonished the Electoral Commission (EC) and its chairperson, Jean Mensa, to quickly declare the final results and avoid unnecessary delays.

He said the outcome of the 2024 general elections and the party’s victory are indisputable.

The NDC’s victory

The NDC said it has won over 180 out of 275 seats in parliament.

This gives the party more than two-thirds of parliament and full control of the house.

On the morning of December 8, the vice president and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.

He noted that the NDC’s victory was indisputable, and to avert the escalation of the pockets of violence that had occurred during and after the elections, he decided to concede.

His decision to concede was praised by Ghanaians and the opposition party, who said it reflected his statesmanship.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has yet to announce the official results of the 2024 presidential elections.

Ghanaians and the opposition party have urged it to hurry up.

Peter Obi congratulates Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian politician and presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi has congratulated John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after the NDC flagbearer was declared Ghana's next president by his contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Peter Obi sent a message to the Ghanaian President-elect, pointing out areas he needed to focus on in his next term

Source: YEN.com.gh