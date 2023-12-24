A dead woman has been left to decompose in a room in Ntronang a community in Okere District in the Eastern Region.

The family received a warning from a traditional priest instructing them not to touch the body until specific rituals were performed.

The deceased was believed to be in an illicit relationship. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The priest also said GH¢17,000, along with sheep and Schnapps, needed to be provided, according to Starr FM Online reports.

The instructions are believed to be because the deceased woman was in an illicit relationship.

The woman was reportedly cohabitating with a man, and was alleged to have dated the man's father.

Elders of the farming community advised them to cease the relationship, citing it as an abomination.

Ignoring the advice, the couple continued their relationship, prompting the priest to perform rituals, linking it to the subsequent death of Abena Mama.

The priest said a failure comply with these demands could lead to severe consequences on the family.

As a result of the warning, the deceased woman’s body has been left untouched in a room five days after her death, gradually decomposing.

Sacred tree felled

YEN.com.gh separately reported on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, that residents of Feyiase woke up to find that an over 300-year-old tree had been cut down.

Since then, two persons, who are believed to be responsible for the act, were arrested.

The cola tree was planted some 300 years ago and is believed to have sprouted after the Komfo Anokye spat on the ground while chewing cola nut.

The tree is believed to contain special powers to remedy varying ailments.

A pastor was linked to the cutting down of the sacred cola tree.

Tensions at Nogkpo

Traditionalists also received attention because of the relative tension between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo.

YEN.com.gh reported that during a sermon, Agyinasare had described Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

Some Nogokpo natives took issue with the preacher's comments and demanded an apology.

Following the comments, the Nogokpo shrine vowed to deal with Agyinasare and gave him a 14-day ultimatum months ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh