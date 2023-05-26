Ghanaian shrine Nogokpo, located in the Volta Region, has sworn to deal with Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare

During one of his sermons, the Archbishop recounted his experience in the town while on a crusade

Agyin-Asare said that Nogokpo was the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region

One of Ghana's most "powerful" shrines, Nogokpo, has sworn to retaliate against the leader of Perez Chapel International for smearing its name.

In one of his sermons, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare listed some towns in Ghana noted for devilish activities, which include Nogopko and Nzema.

Nogokpo's first response to the allegations was one of peace as they sought to educate all on the practice of old.

A collage of Nogokpo signage and Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare Image credit: @cagyinasare @Nogokpo

Source: Instagram

But after some development, the shrine has made known to all on Facebook that the Archbishop has prepared to face the music.

According to Nogokpo, dues to what Archbishop Agyin-Asare said about them, they have lost a noble investor prepared to start a business in the town.

They put out on Facebook:

It's high time we face reality. We will never repent of this statement from you, and we shall make sure you meet it squarely with us.

Peeps react to Nogokpo's reply to Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare calling their town demonic

The comments section was full of diverse views. While some believed Nogokpo's stance might cause more rifts between the two religions. Others said it was high time people respected the old religion of their ancestors.

Honesty Yevu wrote:

Enough of their nonsense. Action must be taken against some of these businessmen so-called pastors.

Amongebia Yahya said:

In as much as I don't agree with what the bishop said, I think it's disingenuous for the so-called investor to use that as an excuse not to invest in the community.

Citizen Wise added:

All his branch around must be shut down.. the disrespect n hate is too much from this so-called men of God.

Bernard Tengy commented:

Stop the write and take the necessary action…this nonsense must stop period.

