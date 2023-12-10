Global site navigation

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Reveals Where Money For Bribes In Corruption Exposés Comes From
by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • Anas Aremeyaw Anas has shed some light on how his corruption investigations are conducted
  • At the Disruptionlab Network event in Germany, he explained where he gets money for bribes to capture corrupt persons.
  • The investigative journalists noted that these monies are sometimes lost after the investigations are over

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been explaining where the large sums of money he paid as bribes during undercover investigations come from.

He has also disclosed what happens to the monies after such investigations.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks
Anas Aremeyaw Anas has staged several high-profile corruption investigations. Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the Disruptionlab Network event in Germany, Anas said these monies have been kept as permanent exhibits by authorities.

On where he gets the cash from for some of these investigations, Anas explained that these monies fell under budget items.

"So before we start any investigation, there is a budget and that budget is what goes into the film."

The journalist noted that he would like more of such budgets to conduct more investigations.

At the same event, Anas hinted at an exposé on BBC Africa Eye in January 2024.

In a discussion, the media figure indicated that the work would receive worldwide attention and startle many people.

However, unlike in the early days, when he received encouraging remarks for his teaser, several people have reacted negatively to the interview.

Nyantakyi speaks of his ordeal after Anas' defamation set back

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Kwesi Nyantakyi celebrated a ruling by a high court judge on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, he said that the ruling vindicates his position that Anas is up to no good and was only in the business of destroying people's reputations for personal gain.

Kwesi Nyantakyi alleged after the ruling that Anas once tried to use a lecturer to extort money from him.

Source: YEN.com.gh

