Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe, a German-Ghanaian actor, has been spotted with the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs and her hubby

The Hollywood film star is in Ghana for his yearly Full Circle Africa Economic Conference (FCAEC)

Peeps have reacted to the video where the FCAEC co-founder and the couple emanated sweet vibes

German-Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe has been spotted with the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Dr Nadia Adongo Fynn.

The Hollywood actor and former model was filmed with Dr Fynn and her significant other, Kwasi Fynn, at the Sandbox Beach Club in Accra.

Boris Kodjoe spotted with Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Per Ghanaian blogger GHHyper1, Boris Kodjoe hosted the couple before his inaugural Full Circle Africa Economic Conference (FCAEC) set for Thursday, December 28, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

GHHyper1 posted the heartwarming video of the trio exchanging pleasantries as they oozed positive vibes.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to the video of Boris Kodjoe and the couple

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments

Kwabena_spotlight commented:

Man enjoying his successful year! .

Chocolatevanillatrap said:

@boriskodjoe, u look beyond amazing in the African attire. @crazy.

Boris Kodjoe and his wife Nicole Parker arrive in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that this is not Boris Kodjoe's first time in Ghana. The prominent Hollywood star and his wife, actress Nicole Ari Parker, were again in Ghana to participate in the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference (FCAEC) organised for the diasporas as an activity marking the Year of Return, 2019.

The couple arrived in the country with Tina Knowles, the mother of American singer Beyoncé, on December 27, 2019.

About the Year of Return

YEN.com.gh reported that 'Year of Return, Ghana 2019' is a landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.

The arrival of enslaved Africans in the US marked a sordid and sad period when our kith and kin were forcefully taken away from Africa into years of deprivation, humiliation and torture.

