A video of a Ghanaian woman expressing her displeasure with the Church of Pentecost has gone viral

The woman said the church has planned to expel her, but first, she is demanding a refund of the money paid as offering

Many who saw the video supported the decision of the woman, with some urging her to take on the church

A Ghanaian woman currently resident in the UK has served notice to the leadership of the Church of Pentecost about her readiness to accept their decision to expel her as a member of the church.

She, however, added that before that happens, she wants the church to refund monies she has paid as offering over the years.

Ghanaian woman for refund of offering Photo credit:@abenabecky713/TikTok

The disgruntled member of the church, who looked very angry in a TikTok video, quoted £25,000, equivalent to GH¢350,000 as the amount she is expecting to receive from the church.

She even opened up on plans of seeking legal redress if that is what it will take for her to get her money.

"They are asking me for a receipt, if you give us a receipt for paying offering, you will tells us" she said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video urged the woman to take what she believes is due her from the church before she stops fellowshiping with them.

Frank Obiba-Boateng reacted :

I truly support you. They sacked me. Ntumy did that andGod has paid him in electronic wheelchair. Legal issues are hanging around Pentecost. I agree

fozy_1 indicated:

Please can u explain what exactly happened before they are sacking u we can not hear one side of ur story waii madam

Ansu Augustine stated:

I support you, collect ur money before we open our own my sister. please follow me back

nnennahannahsamuel added:

we support you but take it easy because of our Lord Jesus

