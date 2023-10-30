During a church service in South Africa, a branch of the Church of Pentecost, serving the Ghanaian community, was robbed at gunpoint

Two armed men interrupted the service, robbing the pastor and congregants of their phones and other belongings

Shockingly, one of the church elders was kidnapped by the assailants, leaving the community deeply shaken and raising concerns about the safety of religious gatherings

A branch of the Church of Pentecost, serving the Ghanaian community in South Africa, fell victim to a terrifying armed robbery during a church service.

The incident occurred while a pastor was delivering his sermon, abruptly interrupted by two armed men dressed in dark clothing and large hats obscuring their faces.

In a video on X, the robbers brandished guns, instilling fear among the congregants, and proceeded to rob them of their phones and other belongings. The pastor and the worshippers were left shaken as the thieves fled the church after their daring theft.

The armed robbers invaded the church when the pastor was preaching. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Adding to the gravity of the situation, one of the church elders was kidnapped by the assailants, leaving the congregation in a state of shock and distress.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian community in South Africa and has raised concerns about the safety and security of religious gatherings.

The church members, local authorities, and the Ghanaian community are now seeking justice and swift action against the culprits.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased security measures to protect places of worship and the worshippers who gather there in prayer and fellowship.

Police officer killed in robbery

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service the police officer who dies was called General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

Ghanaian Woman Asks Church Of Pentecost To Refund Offering Worth GH¢350,000

A Ghanaian woman in the UK has demanded a refund of £25,000 (GH¢350,000) in offering payments from the Church of Pentecost before her expulsion.

She expressed her anger in a TikTok video, stating she would seek legal action if necessary.

The woman criticized the church for asking for a receipt, implying they should recognize her contributions without one.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh