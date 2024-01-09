Moesha Boduong has defended the late preacher TB Joshua after the BBC exposé alleging that the late Nigerian preacher was involved in sexual abuse scandals

The exposé had testimonies from several alleged victims who claim to have suffered abuse at the hand of the preacher

The social media sensation took to her Instagram page to state that the preacher was innocent and prayed that he get vindicated

Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Boduong has come out in defence of the late Nigerian preacher TB Joshua, who was accused of sexual abuse by several women in a BBC Africa Eye documentary.

The exposé, which was released on Monday, January 8, 2024, featured testimonies from four women who claimed that they were abused by the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The documentary also alleged that TB Joshua used his influence and charisma to lure vulnerable women into his church, where he would subject them to his sexual demands and threaten them with dire consequences if they spoke out.

However, Moesha Boduong, who recently announced her repentance and conversion to Christianity, has expressed her disbelief and support for the late preacher, who died in 2021.

The social media sensation took to her Instagram page to post a picture of TB Joshua and captioned it with a lengthy message, stating that the preacher was innocent and praying that he get vindicated.

She wrote: T B Joshua is innocent. May God make the world bow down to him in Jesus's name. No one should ever belive the fake tears and recordings circulating social media. The world would never break the story to the public. It’s cancelled in the name of Jesus. God uses people that we once worked with to lie to us just to be seen, and May God fight for his anointed Prophets' mockery of servants of God.

Moesha Boduong’s post has generated mixed reactions from her followers, some of whom supported her stance, while others criticized her for being naive and blind to the facts.

TB Joshua cameraman

In a related story, a Nigerian man, Paul Agomoh, told the story of how cameramen were told to work at TB Joshua's church.

The man said the late TB Joshua gave them a law to record every single thing going on at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Paul, who described himself as very close to TB Joshua, said the late prophet came up with something powerfully different.

