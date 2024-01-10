Deputy Minority MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is demanding a load-shedding timetable

#DumsorIsBack has been trending online after several Ghanaians experienced power cuts in the last few days

Buah said the government does not have enough gas to fuel thermal plants because of cash flow issues

Deputy Minority MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is demanding a load-shedding timetable after days of consistent power cuts.

In a post on Twitter as #DumsorIsBack trended, Buah said the government was shedding 500 MW of power.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (L). Source: Facebook/Parliament of Ghana

According to him, there has not been enough gas to fuel thermal plants in Tema because of financial constraints.

“Specifically, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently unable to fulfil its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation,” he explained.

But he feels the lack of a load-shedding timetable is making the situation worse and called on the government to offer some transparency to help Ghanaians plan for the power cuts.

“The Ghana Grid Company must, as a matter of urgency, come out with a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan better.”

Over the Christmas holidays, Ghana Grid Company employees warned of a potential return of power outages if the company's financial challenges are not promptly addressed.

In October 2024, the company also announced expected power cuts in parts of the country during peak hours because of a limited gas supply to Tema, which has caused a supply gap.

Fears about the return of Dumsor started in May 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that last year, the rampant unannounced power cuts in large areas of the country prompted concerns about the return of dumsor or intermittent power cuts.

Experts were worried about the country's inability to meet the growing demand for electricity consumption.

But answers from the Energy Ministry and available data dispelled fears that dumsor was back.

At the time, the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) called for the inclusion of a $1.4 billion debt owed to them by the government in the mid-year budget review.

