Leader and founder of secessionist group, Western Togoland, popularly known as Papavi, has been arrested

He was smoked out from his hideout in Ho, on Wednesday night July 28, 2021

Papavi went into hiding following the declaration that he was planning a coup attempt

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra - News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the leader of secessionist group, Western Togoland, Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, has been arrested.

According to a report filed by 3news, he was smoked out from his hideout in Ho, on Wednesday night July 28, 2021.

Papavi was arrested by a team of the National Intelligence Bureau and National Security officials after they gathered intelligence on his whereabouts.

Western Togoland leader Papavi smoked out of hideout in Ho after months of hiding Photo credit: Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

What is Homeland Study Group and what do they do?

The Homeland Study Group Foundation head had been declared wanted by the police after he organised a retreat of some sort declaring independence in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The action which was described as a coup attempt resulted in the arrest of the 80-year-old and eight others in May 2019.

He went into hiding following the declaration and had been on the run since then.

Members of the group arrested

On Friday, September 25, 2020, the Ghana Armed Forces, in a joint operation with the Ghana Police Service, picked up 25 members of secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation at Abortia near Juapong, in the Volta Region with one person reported dead.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the 25 people were picked up at Juapong.

The deceased, according to a Kasapafmonline report, was reportedly shot by the military who were deployed to restore calm to the area.

Foiling secessionist attempt in Volta region

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, revealed that security officials in the region were in the known of the plot by the Western Togoland secessionist group to cause a ruckus in the region.

He stated that based on an intelligence report they received on the group’s plot a day earlier, security officials quickly intervened.

Dr. Letsa said the group had in their plan to target “sensitive state installations” and security operatives prioritised the protection of those installations to prevent worse things from happening in the region.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Newspaper