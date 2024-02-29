Italian-Ghanaian musician lamented about the various developmental infrastructures in the country that need fixing after parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ Bill on February 28, 2024

Ironically, she stated that the problems in the country would be fixed through the passage of the human rights bill

Many people were unhappy with Sister Deborah's statement as it insinuated that she stood behind persons on the spectrum

Italian-Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah was unhappy about the parliament of Ghana passing the anti-LGBTQ Bill on February 28, 2024.

Ghanaian Musician Sister Deborah in photos. Image Credit: @sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah laments about the passage of the anti-lgbtq Bill

Taking to her X account, human rights advocate Sister Deborah highlighted some developmental challenges plaguing this country. She ironically talked about the passage of the Bill solving those issues.

Some of these issues the Odolastic crooner mentioned were the poor state of the roads across the country, the lack of medical facilities and education, the threat of illegal mining known as galamsey to the environment, and portable water.

"The passage of the bill will fix the roads, build hospitals and schools, ensure that there’s potable water in every community, clean all the polluted rivers, stop Galamsey."

Other issues she raised in her message on X included:

“Provide jobs for the youth, solve the plastic pollution menace, take the kids off the streets and also solve light off issue lmao.”

Below is the statement Sister Deborah made when parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Reactions as Sister Deborah shared her views on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill

Below are the thoughts from Ghanaians concerning Sister Deborah's views on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill in Ghana.

@bandile_bellos said:

It will not solve all these problems. In fact our infrastructural problems might not even be solved in the next 20 years but a country can only be built on protecting our Values and ensuring systems work! Hope this helps

@Fahy3m said:

Abrewa pls, stop crying like a baby. What is your own? You can leave Ghana to join your colleagues elsewhere

YG_Tha_gOD said:

The Ghanaian government is so disappointing. this is a sad day.

@king__Ge0rge said:

So will the non-passage of the bill also fix the roads and build schools and hospitals?

farcry99 said:

My dear sister, pls we will fix those issues after we have dealt severely with this immoral adaptation from our youths. You can do your thing but definitely not in our beloved country Ghana.

christ_like_ness said:

She needs to be arrested for this song too

Below is another post concerning Sister Deborah's views on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

"Deeply troubled": US reacts to passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ Bill

YEN.com.gh, in a related story, reported that the US released a statement condemning Ghana's Parliament's enactment of the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

A statement from the US Department of State noted that the Bill threatens fundamental human rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also said the passage of the Bill was profoundly disturbing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh