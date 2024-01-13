The entourage of the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia, has been involved in a road crash

One person has so far been reported dead in the road crash which occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial reports

The wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia's entourage was involved in a severe road accident resulting in one death, according to reports from asaasradio.com.

Asaasradio.com sources said Samira Bawumia did not sustain any severe injuries.

Samira Bawumia was travelling to the Ashanti Region. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the source, the second lady was travelling to the Ashanti Region when a sprinter bus crashed into cars in her convoy.

This resulted in the death of one person in Samira Bawumia’s entourage.

The road accident has since been reported by other media outlets in Ghana.

Truck crashes into Christmas shoppers in Accra

In a separate story, a truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board area in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured on December

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market.

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

Two Ghana league footballers die in road crash on Christmas Day

In another Christmas crash, YEN.com.gh reported that two Division Two Ghanaian football players died in a vehicular accident on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region

They were reportedly knocked down by a speeding pickup while riding a motorbike on Christmas Day

The accident happened between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region

One dead after VIP bus accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

One person was reported dead after a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway involving a VIP bus.

The road crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am and left other persons with injuries.

UTV reported that the accident occurred at Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh