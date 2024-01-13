Samira Bawumia: Veep’s Wife Survives After Entourage Involved In Fatal Road Accident
- The entourage of the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia, has been involved in a road crash
- One person has so far been reported dead in the road crash which occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region
- Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial reports
The wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia's entourage was involved in a severe road accident resulting in one death, according to reports from asaasradio.com.
Asaasradio.com sources said Samira Bawumia did not sustain any severe injuries.
According to the source, the second lady was travelling to the Ashanti Region when a sprinter bus crashed into cars in her convoy.
This resulted in the death of one person in Samira Bawumia’s entourage.
The road accident has since been reported by other media outlets in Ghana.
Source: YEN.com.gh