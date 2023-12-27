YEN.com.gh looks back at some of the crisis events that captured the attention of Ghanaians in 2023 and left many in a state of sorrow.

1.Flooding in Lower Volta from Akosombo Dam spillage

Heavy rains have significantly increased the volume of water in the Akosombo Dam, and the Volta River Authority officials started a spillage that resulted in massive flooding of the lower Volta basin.

The National Disaster Management Organisation estimated that eight districts were affected by the flooding which started on Wednesday, October 11.

Flood waters completely submerged many homes, with North Tongu being one of the worst-hit areas. For example, about a quarter of the Mepe community in an area was heavily flooded, with thousands displaced.

Toilet facilities, cemeteries, and refuse dumps were also flooded, raising serious concerns about the disease outbreak. Essential services like water and electricity were also cut off.

2. Explosion at quarry in Shama

A quarry at Anto-Aboso at Shama in the Western Region was rocked by an explosion on September 9, which left five dead and more injured.

The Minerals Commission said the quarry was operating without proper authorization after its initial investigations into the incident.

The commission said its inspectors had noticed that the company was conducting nighttime operations to avoid detection by a local task force.

3. 20 dead in a single road crash

In a year with several fatal road crashes, the one on September 27, along the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road, caught attention for the sheer number of deaths on the spot.

Twenty persons were confirmed dead after the crash, which occurred when a bus collided with a minivan while trying to swerve through potholes.

Community members who came to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers involved in the crash.

The deceased included ten females, six males, and four children, including a 7-month-old baby.

4. Nine school kids drown in boat disaster

Nine school children of Faana, a suburb of Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, drowned on Wednesday, May 11, when the boat which was taking them across an estuary capsised.

The deceased children and three survivors were returning home from school at Wiaboman, a community near Dansoman, when they drowned.

None of the young kids was wearing a life jacket during the boat trip.

5. Police officer shot dead during robbery

Ghanaians were shocked by the brazen Ablekuma Fan milk bullion van robbery of June 22, in which Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah was shot and killed. The robbers exchanged fire with two police officers escorting the bullion van transporting the cash.

The robbers attempted to make off with the van’s contents but were intercepted by the police.

Slain Lance Corporal Amoah was laid to rest on Saturday, July 15, 2023. His funeral was national news as the ceremony was filled with emotions as family, friends, and colleagues bid farewell to a courageous officer.

