A man has announced that he is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for driving in reverse for 16.6 km in the shortest possible time

In a video shared by Zionfelix, the young man did a trial test and showed his driving skill by moving his car in reverse for a few kilometres

The record is held by an Indian man named Chandramouli, who set the record in September 2022

A Ghanaian man who goes by the name DNA has announced that he is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for driving in reverse for 16.6 km in the shortest possible time.

DNA said he was inspired by the numerous Guinness World Record attempts by Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa. He said he discovered that the current record holder for the feat he wants to achieve was an Indian man named Chandramouli, who set the record in September 2022 by driving in reverse for 16.6 km in 30 minutes.

In a video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the young man did a trial test and showed his driving skill by moving his car in reverse for a few kilometres on an empty road.

He said he has been practising for months and is confident that he can beat the record. He also said he would soon contact the Guinness World Records officials and wait for their approval to attempt the feat.

Ambitious Ghanaian man sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

glamourmaryaddobea said:

He is even faster than the person recording

sisterephya commented:

Reversing a car with a hand at the back of the passenger’s seat and looking back is how you pass your driving test in the States so you did perfect

kofi_currency20 wrote:

Impressive ! By December na book no atete

Chef Faila gives break down of her world record attempt

In another story, Chef Failtu Abdul has opened up on the highlights of her 10-day cooking marathon that was held in Tamale.

In a post, she revealed the different kinds of meals she cooked and the number of plates that were served.

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post showered praises on her for completing the cook-a-thon.

